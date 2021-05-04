Transcript for Strong winds and hail in Midwest

Fire crews in Southern California will be on alert today for more brush fires this one burned about 25 acres in Ventura county. Before being contained no evacuations were needed. In the midwest strong storms are expected today from Nebraska to Wisconsin some areas could see large hail and damaging winds there's also rain and snow in the northern Rockies. Checking today's high temperatures 79 and Denver and Minneapolis. Plenty of sevens in the southeast Washington gets the low seventies. 96 in Phoenix.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.