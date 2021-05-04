Strong winds and hail in Midwest

States from Nebraska to Wisconsin are seeing damaging winds while rain and snow showers hit the northern Rockies.
0:29 | 04/05/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Strong winds and hail in Midwest
Fire crews in Southern California will be on alert today for more brush fires this one burned about 25 acres in Ventura county. Before being contained no evacuations were needed. In the midwest strong storms are expected today from Nebraska to Wisconsin some areas could see large hail and damaging winds there's also rain and snow in the northern Rockies. Checking today's high temperatures 79 and Denver and Minneapolis. Plenty of sevens in the southeast Washington gets the low seventies. 96 in Phoenix.

