-
Now Playing: Mom who is a triplet welcomes adorable triplets of her own
-
Now Playing: Video captures rescue of victims in pickup truck
-
Now Playing: Study appears to debunk theory about teenage weed use in legalized states
-
Now Playing: Singer-songwriter born with a degenerative eye disease describes 'Luxturna' process
-
Now Playing: Maryland police officer charged after videos show alleged excessive force
-
Now Playing: Graduation ceremony goes silent when student with autism accepts diploma
-
Now Playing: Fed chairman intends to serve full term, even if Trump attempted to force him out
-
Now Playing: Michael and Keke praise TV reporter for her 'combat' reporting in NYC
-
Now Playing: The celebrity trend of sexy photoshoots after a breakup
-
Now Playing: Charges filed in killing of college student
-
Now Playing: Black teen murdered by man in Phoenix for listening to rap music
-
Now Playing: Louisiana governor gives update on storm system heading towards the state
-
Now Playing: Aerial footage of devastating flooding in Nebraska
-
Now Playing: Teenage girl killed by stray bullet in restaurant parking lot
-
Now Playing: Lightning strikes house, causes neighborhood blackout
-
Now Playing: Alligator spotted in Chicago lagoon
-
Now Playing: US soccer stars prepare for World Cup parade
-
Now Playing: Child dies after being left in hot car at University of Southern Indiana
-
Now Playing: Police shooting victim's family says Buttigieg should suspend officer without pay
-
Now Playing: This 12-year-old started a meal program that now feeds 25 families in his community