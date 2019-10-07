Study appears to debunk theory about teenage weed use in legalized states

More
Policy makers worry legalized marijuana may encourage use among youth.
0:51 | 07/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Study appears to debunk theory about teenage weed use in legalized states
Oh. Yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:51","description":"Policy makers worry legalized marijuana may encourage use among youth. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64251986","title":"Study appears to debunk theory about teenage weed use in legalized states","url":"/US/video/study-appears-debunk-theory-teenage-weed-legalized-states-64251986"}