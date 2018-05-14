Supporters of San Francisco mayoral candidate hurl slurs at opponent

Video of the May 12 incident shows supporters of Democratic candidate London Breed shouting at democratic opponent Jane Kim and other event attendees.
1:57 | 05/14/18

