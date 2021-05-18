Transcript for Supreme Court will take up Mississippi abortion case

Court announced that it is now wading into the debate over abortion rights in this country later this year the justices will take a major case involving Mississippi's attempt to ban most abortions after fifteen weeks of pregnancy. The most significant challenge to Roe vs. Wade in the generation. Senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer covers the supreme court for us and joins us now so DeVon at why is the court taking up this issue at this particular time. Well and they were witnessing now the power of the new conservative majority and the Supreme Court with justice any coney Barrett this will be the first abortion case that all three judges appointed by Donald Trump. We'll hear and of course president trump appointed them what the express goal of overturning. Roe vs Rea you know free years the court has even refused. To hear what cases to a loss like this one in Mississippi because there plainly. Unconstitutional that's at the lower courts said in this case the Supreme Court is you know he's consistently upheld the right there women. Have the right to terminate a pregnancy at about ad before about six months 24 weeks that that viability standard but now. The Supreme Court says that viability standard is going to be under review that will take place some time. A later this year in the fall and it could go out the window entirely Lindsay. And both sides of this debate are gearing up for there's what was some of the reaction today when the decision came down. We don't Mississippi only has one active abortion clinic they warn of course that this could mean the end of abortion rights in that state. More broadly though women's rights groups abortion rights advocates said. Quote the alarm bells are ringing loudly because of this decision the Center for Reproductive Rights which tracks these sorts of major cases and was run the country says twenty states. Could immediately impose abortion bans if the court that rules accordingly in this case. And Lindsay in fact eleven of those states reporter so called trigger laws on the books. That would put a ban in place as soon as the Supreme Court ruled so this is really a significant moment for abortion rights in this country abortion. Opponents hailed this is something a long time coming he celebrated his decision today. More than 2500. Abortions were performed. In Mississippi and twice 17862000. So we're talking about a lot at stake Lindsay and what are we build up public opinion on abortion rights right now his or anything that congress or the White House today. What most Americans according to our polling and other public polling. Support some level of abortion rights in this country. In fact our poll ABC news Washington Post poll last fall punt 62%. Believe the Supreme Court should uphold. About Roe vs. Wade but Democrats in the house want to put this in writing they wanted in legislation or bills on the table the White House Lindsay today came out and said president Biden. Supports writing abortion rights into federal law of course. We know that the narrow majority in an era political divisions in the US senate means those proposals. Are going anywhere and so all eyes will be on the Supreme Court later this year. In this major case on abortion rights Lindsay has certainly as you say on the lot at stake Devin Dwyer thanks so much as always. Thank forensic.

