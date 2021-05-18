-
Now Playing: Supreme Court to hear abortion case in 1st test of conservative majority
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, May 17, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: The health impact of long work hours
-
Now Playing: Former ally of Rep. Matt Gaetz pleads guilty to federal sex trafficking crimes
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 17, 2021
-
Now Playing: Court ruling throws CDC’s eviction moratorium in jeopardy
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden joins world leaders in calling for Mideast ceasefire
-
Now Playing: The future of medicine
-
Now Playing: Camping essentials from companies ‘Made in America’
-
Now Playing: JetBlue flight diverted due to an unruly passenger
-
Now Playing: Police rescue man from subway tracks
-
Now Playing: Suspect arrested for massive Los Angeles wildfire
-
Now Playing: WSJ: Board investigated Gates alleged affair with an employee
-
Now Playing: Gaetz ally pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges
-
Now Playing: New York to lift indoor and outdoor mask rules
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: US to share millions more vaccine doses with the world
-
Now Playing: US under pressure to act as Israel ramps up attacks on Gaza
-
Now Playing: Former police officer arraigned in Daunte Wright shooting case