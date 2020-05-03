Transcript for Survivors allege sexual abuse by late University of Michigan doctor

What happened in Ann Arbor is a horror story. And it went on for over 25 years. Of serial sexual assaults conducted by doctor Anderson in his exam. The university allowed it to continue. They provided him a venue for the assaults which was his exam room. They gave them a very significant salary. And they provided him with a series of subjects. That he could take advantage. That's what happens. My story is a bit different because I'm neither a student I was neither student or athlete at the time of my experience with doctor Anderson. In 1973. At the behest of my employer General Motors your transport division. I was required to undergo standard physical examination for continuation of my flight duties of the good traits will airport. I was 22 years old and dutifully shook up the doctor Andersen's office in down time Ann Arbor at the appointed time. I was the only patient in his office. Rather expressionless looking yours made little eye contact while she summoned me into the examination room. The exit examination started out normally given I had already given numerous physical exams while concurrently serving military duties as a member of the earth card. Things got weird when doctor Anderson hit me lay on his examination table peso while he removed my under shorts. He done is again examination gloves and began and intense personal examination with one hand. While he used his other hand to stimulate my peanuts. I don't wish to go any further with graphic details but suffice to say that continued probing stimulation and painful this particular examination left me in the state. A feeling you honorable. And take an event. With a admonishment doctor Anderson told me that I've missed too nervous and that I could should get used to this type of routine examination. Especially if I was going to apply for a pilot. Position. And the message is. You have a window. If a window to help you think. And make this right. And there through that window is a path to paths actually. Want the left. Is the Michigan State. And that path leads to destruction of institution. Your reputation as an institution of higher learning destroyed. The survivors got it. And the institution being a statement. Of what it used to be. That's the existential threat the University of Michigan and make no mistake. These cases are an existential threat. And that that wrote it involves the legal system. You gotta make a file lawsuits you know make them go to legislature. And talk about what you did. That doesn't happen. The road to the right. Through the window. Is the right road. It's the road we were all taught. In college. And velocity. Do the right thing in the ethical. Do the decent thing make it right. And the regents have the power to do that. No one else does.

