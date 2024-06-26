Suspect arrested in double murder, rape cold case from 1990

A Georgia man has been indicted in the double stabbing deaths of a brother and sister in 1990 after he was linked to the cold case via DNA, prosecutors said.

June 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live