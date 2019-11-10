Transcript for Suspect named in 3-year-old North Carolina girl’s abduction

The first reunion. Front assists. A heartwarming reunion three year old Laura Linden it now back with her family after she was kidnapped in North Carolina. I'm so glad they it was found less safe she's unharmed. Police say Laura's siblings had witnessed the kidnapping a young woman approached them at a playground then grabbed their sister and took off. She'd been missing for nearly 24 hours when authorities got a call from a church six miles from where a Laura had last been seen. For. Liberal or is it you little girl and coordinate. What a laurel was found safely her kidnapper got away police now identifying the suspect is 22 year old Indian as yet Lancaster captured these surveillance pictures but still on the run. He is the key. We must locate. Her while the search continues the family is grateful in a Laura is anxious for things to return to normal but want to thank everybody for their prayers. End at all. Manning who. We've gone home investigators say the suspect who abducted a Laura had no ties to the family and while she is still on the run. They don't believe there's an ongoing threat to the public cover all ABC news New York.

