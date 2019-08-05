Transcript for 1 of 2 suspects in Colorado school shooting appears in court

So this year's campaign. Yeah. New Haven its. Because burying me. Hurt. People. You show. Just wait homes. Music. Location there at its home. Directly hands. England emergency room. And he you know usually says bridges or patrol for a fighter very. That's urging vision shot English. Tree where her name is paying. Year session. See how. I beverages. Turning to her sentence we'll located at. It. Scares. Results. Additional. Crew heart is.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.