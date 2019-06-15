Transcript for Swimmer apparently drowns during competition

He coast guard's mission is changing from a rescue. Two were covering the search is now been called off for a swimmer who disappeared during a competition in the Hudson River. These come for seven was over the scene near the George Washington Bridge is crews search for that 67 year old man. New York open water which runs the eight bridges Hudson River swim. Says all safety protocols were in place including police escorts. It says the next stage of the swim marathon today. Has been canceled.

