Sylvester Stallone surprises fans at ‘Rocky’ statue

More
Sylvester Stallone made a surprise appearance at the "Rocky" statue in Philadelphia while visiting the city.
0:41 | 12/18/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sylvester Stallone surprises fans at ‘Rocky’ statue
Oh yeah. Yeah yeah. Yeah. Thank you all and yeah. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"Sylvester Stallone made a surprise appearance at the \"Rocky\" statue in Philadelphia while visiting the city.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67802983","title":"Sylvester Stallone surprises fans at ‘Rocky’ statue","url":"/US/video/sylvester-stallone-surprises-fans-rocky-statue-67802983"}