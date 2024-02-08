Target pulls sticker set after mislabeling Civil Rights leaders

Target pulled a sticker set from its shelves after a TikTok by a history teacher pointed out the misidentification of Civil Rights leaders.

February 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live