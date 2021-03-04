Transcript for Teen arrested after video of attack on Asian couple went viral

It is hard to watch their teams confront an older age and a bullet at two Coleman neighborhood when starts beating the man while another takes footage of the attack. Without this video. This arrest would not have happened Tacoma police they although the couple reported the deal when it happened on this street back in November there were few leads to pursue. There was no. Other. Information to go on other then the two suspect descriptions. Which was very thing. Police say having the video change that they realized the boy they were looking at what was expected in court for a robbery charge and our detective arranged for him. To be taken into custody prosecutors who charged the fifteen rolled with the sole. There's no clear evidence it was a hate crime because the man who attacked indicated no terminology was used to make him believe the assault was based on his race or culture. Camellia agency assist me crying and Asian. Say there have been too many instances of bigotry this past year end they hope this case. Doesn't encourage more you need to be considered. In general holy. Opened the war. Whether. He show any crime.

