Teen author overcomes bullying with self-confidence and affirmations

Author Sumer Strawbree tells ABC News Live about how she overcame bullying with the help of her dad and how she used those affirmations to write books that inspire other kids.

September 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live