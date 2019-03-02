Transcript for Texas authorities searching for MMA fighter suspected of murder after jail van escape

At this morning at approximately 7:20 am the kind of police dispatch received a call from Texas prisoners transport services. Advising of an escape beef from their transport man. He escaped being identified as senator Joseph marks the black male with the date of birth to 715. Of 74. Was able to lose custody when the transport van stopped at McDonald's 801 who worked lived 336 west. Marks escaped on foot and in eastern direction. Marks was in the transport was in transport from Grand Rapids, Michigan. After being captured by the US marshals for a warrant for burglary of a habitation wouldn't want to commit another felony. The Texas prisoner transport services was en route to bell county at the time there's. Marks also has warrants for the murders of Michael swearing engine page 32. Engine as Scott age twenty. The investigation Indian temple Texas when in January 2000 in nineteen. The counter police department and the Montgomery county sheriff's office are working in conjunction with multiple state and local agencies to apprehend the suspect. We have air support. Canine tracking dogs room two TDs and CJ and multiple ground units searching the area.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.