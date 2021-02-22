Transcript for Texas clean up underway

Two Texas which is claimed by water shortages this morning more than a week after that severe winter weather first hit. At least 76 people have now died from extreme conditions across the country in recent days. Half of them in Texas here's ABC's Megan tempers and. This morning at the beach cleanup is underway in Texas. New video of the aftermath showing a huge pipe burst steam flooding in this Islamic center in Denton Texas. Busted pipes are such an issue this steed is now recruiting plumbers. You no running water at all overnight nearly ten million Texans were still without safe drinking water for millions of donated bottles of water have arrived from as far away as North Carolina and Kentucky but there is progress Houston's boil water advisory has been lifted and full power restoration state why is expected by today I suspect. That our power will be fully restored across a set of Texas to every house the governor also announcing a moratorium on utilities disconnecting service if the customer can't pay their electric or water bill. It comes as some residents are slapped with sky high bills one as high as 171000 dollars after a spike in the energy market. Are being held hostage. About it. How the world can you paid taxes power providers are also facing a 100 million dollar lawsuit from the Stanley of eleven year old Christian haven. They see their son died of hypothermia. After they lost electricity in their mobile home the conditions Posey and other risks as well. Caitlin Thomas was walking her dog and saw a boy struggling after falling through the ice on this pond. She called her grandfather who tied a rope to his truck and bleeding into the freezing water to rescue him. Meanwhile senator Ted crews doing damage control after his controversial trip to Cancun last week. He posted photos of this weekend giving out bottles of water. And he was seen helping a friend clean out her flooded home. But he couldn't escape. Targeted by Saturday Night Live yeah. And Cancun fat and need that each extra. I'm a little bit of hot water which I'm told is a thing no one in Texas Tech. President I didn't eat it taxes as soon as this week meanwhile are asking you why the power Brit went. Winds rise one top officials say deregulation. Of the electric utility in access was beaten steamy. Meg and thank you.

