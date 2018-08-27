-
Now Playing: Trooper pulls over cop who delivered him in 1991: 'His mouth dropped -- so did mine'
-
Now Playing: Manhunt underway after cop killed in line of duty
-
Now Playing: Dashcam footage shows off-duty cop save baby
-
Now Playing: ABC News correspondent Barrie Dunsmore has died
-
Now Playing: Statue of Liberty evacuated after fire breaks out
-
Now Playing: Man arrested for allegedly trying to climb LAX fence: Police
-
Now Playing: Millions bracing for heat wave set to envelop Chicago to Boston
-
Now Playing: A visit to the 'Hanoi Hilton' where John McCain was a POW
-
Now Playing: Texas cop saves 5 kids, 1 adult from fire
-
Now Playing: Survivors of video game tournament shooting speak out
-
Now Playing: Jacksonville shooting survivors speak out from hospital
-
Now Playing: One-on-one with USTA President
-
Now Playing: What to know about smoke detector safety
-
Now Playing: George W. Bush and Obama asked to speak at McCain memorial
-
Now Playing: Two dead, 11 injured after shooting at Madden NFL event
-
Now Playing: Man wanted for questioning in death of 26-year-old
-
Now Playing: Inside the White House
-
Now Playing: Deadly mass shooting at gaming tournament in Florida
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Aug. 27, 2018
-
Now Playing: 6-year-old boy hospitalized after being bullied in incident mom calls 'heartbreaking'