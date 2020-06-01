Texas man charged with fiancée’s murder 4 days after he proposed

More
Kendrick Akins allegedly shot and killed Dominic Jefferson less than a week after the couple got engaged on New Year’s Eve.
0:59 | 01/06/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Texas man charged with fiancée’s murder 4 days after he proposed
A and. What. I want to know why. I walk away. Why would you like public utilities. You say you love tired neutral policies are. I don't know the eighth and today you'll kill. I may. She didn't just hurt B is.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:59","description":"Kendrick Akins allegedly shot and killed Dominic Jefferson less than a week after the couple got engaged on New Year’s Eve.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68095315","title":"Texas man charged with fiancée’s murder 4 days after he proposed ","url":"/US/video/texas-man-charged-fiances-murder-days-proposed-68095315"}