Texas man whose wife was killed in El Paso shooting gets new car

More
Antonio Basco, whose wife was one of the 22 people killed in a mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart, was given a new Ford from a local dealership.
0:44 | 08/20/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Texas man whose wife was killed in El Paso shooting gets new car
A. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"Antonio Basco, whose wife was one of the 22 people killed in a mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart, was given a new Ford from a local dealership. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65083473","title":"Texas man whose wife was killed in El Paso shooting gets new car ","url":"/US/video/texas-man-wife-killed-el-paso-shooting-car-65083473"}