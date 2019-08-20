-
Now Playing: Moving memorial for a victim of the El Paso massacre
-
Now Playing: Massive turnout as community supports man whose wife was killed in El Paso shooting
-
Now Playing: El Paso memorial, a sand sculpture and a baby hippo: World in Photos, Aug. 15
-
Now Playing: Toddler's tantrum at Trader Joe's soothed by impromptu dance by check-out staff
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Coco Gauff on beating Venus Williams
-
Now Playing: Planned Parenthood SVP discusses clinic's refusal to accept Title X federal funding
-
Now Playing: Search mission for missing firefighters continues
-
Now Playing: Texas man whose wife was killed in El Paso shooting gets new car
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old boy shot dead while sitting in car
-
Now Playing: Sailor rescued after clinging to boat for 12 hours
-
Now Playing: Marking 400 years since slavery began in US
-
Now Playing: Eric Garner's mom talks firing of officer involved in son's chokehold death
-
Now Playing: Fallout from NYPD decision to dismiss cop involved in Eric Garner death
-
Now Playing: Father confesses to murdering daughter: Police
-
Now Playing: Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide
-
Now Playing: Status hearing held on Chicago's lawsuit against Jussie Smollett
-
Now Playing: 125-year-old dime sells for $1.32M at Chicago auction
-
Now Playing: NC man arrested for human trafficking after police find woman, baby in home
-
Now Playing: New measles numbers show disease still spreading
-
Now Playing: Wind blows dozens of mattresses across Denver park