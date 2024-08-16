Texas nursing student's kidnapping, murder solved after 44 years: Police

Susan Leigh Wolfe, 25, was found dead of a gunshot wound to the head in 1980.

August 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live