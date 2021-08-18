Texas nursing supervisor: ‘I’m now seeing the sky is falling'

More
ABC News’ Erielle Reshef reports on the medical professionals who say they’re burnt out and leaving the profession after treating COVID patients for over a year, leaving behind a health care shortage.
5:49 | 08/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Texas nursing supervisor: ‘I’m now seeing the sky is falling'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:49","description":"ABC News’ Erielle Reshef reports on the medical professionals who say they’re burnt out and leaving the profession after treating COVID patients for over a year, leaving behind a health care shortage.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79509081","title":"Texas nursing supervisor: ‘I’m now seeing the sky is falling'","url":"/US/video/texas-nursing-supervisor-im-now-sky-falling-79509081"}