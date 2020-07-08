Texas’ Rio Grande Valley battles COVID surge

More
ABC News’ Marcus Moore reports on how medical professionals are fighting the rising numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the Rio Grande Valley.
3:27 | 08/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Texas’ Rio Grande Valley battles COVID surge

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:27","description":"ABC News’ Marcus Moore reports on how medical professionals are fighting the rising numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the Rio Grande Valley.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72225341","title":"Texas’ Rio Grande Valley battles COVID surge","url":"/US/video/texas-rio-grande-valley-battles-covid-surge-72225341"}