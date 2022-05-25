Texas safety official calls police response to Uvalde shooting an 'abject failure'

ABC News’ Mireya Villarreal and Senior Investigative Reporter Aaron Katersky discuss the new revelations about the failed police response in the Uvalde school massacre.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live