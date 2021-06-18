24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Texas state senator on abortion ban: ‘This is not about criminalizing things’

ABC News&rsquo; Phil Lipof speaks with Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, who worked on the state&rsquo;s abortion ban, about her support for the law and the path forward.

