Transcript for Thief steals wheelchair from boy with cerebral palsy

For eight year old Ryan Lewis of Mayfair his electric custom fitted wheelchair was his only means of independence and it sure made his mom's life easier to. Since they don't have a car and they rely on public transportation to get around. But the running errands together this past Saturday Ryan's mom Megan says. They returned home she carried him inside not thinking for a moment that anyone with swipe and it's here I went upstairs and I went to visit and so I looked at filling their service. Just icann's things were already tough for Ryan and his mom. Ryan has cerebral palsy which severely limit his ability to walk and communicate making matters even worse Ryan's dad Rick Lewis died suddenly. After suffering a stroke four years ago Megan says through it all she and Ryan have only grown close. Hanging him and he needs me. There's eight I don't get out on my mom I now you up. And now we're a. And family friend read or heard Suggs says. Watching this mother son duo persevere. Has been nothing short of inspiration watching her come as far she's come with the loss of rank. Has been. He's leaving reading your goal each and every day. Now the good news is that the manufacturer. Of Ryan's 5000 dollar wheelchair. Has decided to replace it with a brand new one free of charge the bad news is that says it was custom fitted escorted take four to six months to recreated so for now. Make it is employing the use of the special needs stroller to help Ryan get around since you can't afford to rent and electric wheelchair in the meantime. She just hopes the person who did this will simply do the right thing. And return lines chair. I don't know why god does what he does. But what is plain is. But I hope he has a really good plan for him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.