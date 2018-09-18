-
Now Playing: Thief steals wheelchair from boy with cerebral palsy
-
Now Playing: Man charged in stabbing of champion college golfer found dead on golf course
-
Now Playing: Family suspects hazing in death of son
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Sept. 18, 2018
-
Now Playing: Romance novelist in court after arrest in husband's slaying
-
Now Playing: Jaycee Dugard 'outraged' over release of Elizabeth Smart's captor
-
Now Playing: Rising waters in Carolinas threaten to worsen historic flooding
-
Now Playing: Champion golfer found murdered on course, suspect charged
-
Now Playing: Young patients ride mini cars to surgery
-
Now Playing: At least 1 person killed after Florence triggers tornadoes in Va.
-
Now Playing: Tornado destroys buildings in Virginia
-
Now Playing: Rescuers save 6 dogs locked in cage amid rising NC flood waters
-
Now Playing: Sally Field shares the truth of her off-screen life in new book
-
Now Playing: Woody Allen's wife breaks silence, slamming actress Mia Farrow
-
Now Playing: GOP senator calls for Kavanaugh and accuser to both testify on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Trump backs Kavanaugh despite sexual-assault allegation
-
Now Playing: Massachusetts families return home after series of home explosions
-
Now Playing: Friends describe trying to save man killed in Cape Cod shark attack
-
Now Playing: Border patrol agent accused of killing 4 women in less than 2 weeks
-
Now Playing: Florence flooding impacts travel throughout North Carolina