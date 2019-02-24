Transcript for Thieves break into Tampa Bay running back Peyton Barber's car, steal playbook

Alarming I don't know NN. And try to find something safer tenets are on edge after learning about a group of thieves who broke in the multiple vehicles outside this luxury bucket highrise early Saturday morning we were leaving the building to go to the grocery store and then we see another police officer inside the garage and we knew it was only say it was around 5 AM when surveillance cameras outside post Alexander near Phipps plaza recorded five men getting out of a car before breaking into multiple vehicles among the victims Alpharetta native and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back beaten or. The Milton high school graduate who played his college volatile Burton told police he was visiting a friend here on Friday night. Only got back to his Jeep Wrangler on Saturday morning he noticed someone had opened one of the doors. According to a police report the thieves got away with designer sunglasses and close else is gaullist passport and playbook. Which is stored on his team issued tablet those who heard about the break and tell us they're not surprised. Last week. I met police officer that also lives here and her car had gotten broken into and so it was it's a little frightening.

