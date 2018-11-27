Transcript for Thousand Oaks mass shooter fired over 50 rounds

Here is armed with a Glock 45 caliber semi automatic pistol. Which he legally purchased in August of 26 team had a gun shop in Simi Valley. The suspect also at a folding knife in his possession. No other firearms were found inside his vehicle for his residence. The suspect fired a total of more than fifty rounds during the shooting. He had seven high capacity thirty round magazines. In his possession five of those magazines. Were found still fully loaded. After the suspect took his own life. Those high capacity magazines are illegal to purchase. Or possess within the state of California. He threw multiple smoke grenades while inside the bar. Which contributed significantly. To the chaos and confusion inside. The suspects struck thirteen people what gunfire. Aside from the single bullet he used to take his own life of those thirteen victims only one survived after shooting victims inside the bar. The suspect position himself in preparation for a law enforcement response. Sergeant heal us and a chp officer both entered the bar within minutes. And began searching with arrivals. Suspect ambushed the officers almost immediately. From a position of tactical advantage. Both officers returned fire with multiple rounds however they did not strike the suspect. After the exchange of gunfire there were no additional shots fired by the suspect until he took his own life.

