Tik Talk: Rachael and Tom Sullivan’s on their long road to parenthood

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Rachael and Tom Sullivan about their fertility journey, becoming parents to baby daughter Sutton and their upcoming book “Meals She Eats.”

December 15, 2022

