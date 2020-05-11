Now Playing: Both campaigns work hard to lure 1st-time voters

Now Playing: Workers cheer as polling site closes

Now Playing: The fate of the Senate likely hinges on Georgia | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

Now Playing: Is 2020 election a referendum on America?

Now Playing: Amy Klobuchar weighs in on the state of the race

Now Playing: North Carolina AG Josh Stein gives updates on the election

Now Playing: 450,000 ballots left to count in Arizona

Now Playing: An update on where all outstanding states in 2020 election stand

Now Playing: A deeper dive into the outstanding votes in Pennsylvania

Now Playing: Former North Dakota senator says Biden will need to work with governors

Now Playing: People express surprise at close election race

Now Playing: Trump campaign files lawsuit in Pennsylvania

Now Playing: Georgia officials’ election update

Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Presidential election still too close to call

Now Playing: Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul gives updates on the 2020 election

Now Playing: ‘Shark Tank’ star Barbara Corcoran advises small business owners

Now Playing: How one influencer battles stigma of epilepsy

Now Playing: Stock markets respond to election uncertainty