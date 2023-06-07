Timelapse: Canadian wildfire smoke envelops New York City

Eerie timelapse condenses 45 minutes into 45 seconds, showing smoke from the ongoing Canadian wildfires overwhelming New York City, darkening the skies and obscuring buildings.

June 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live