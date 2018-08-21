Transcript for Toddlers survive 2 days of 'pure hell' in ravine after mom dies in car crash

Just stop highway 24 a quarter to one Monday afternoon the Washington Kelly sheriff's office discovered death. Destruction and a miracle. A female driver was found deceased ejected from the vehicle. And there was also one year old that was inside the vehicle than double still alive. And that female driver identified as 25 year old Lisa Holland and of Campion. Authorities discovered Holland means one year old still strapped in this car seat wide awake. Earlier the three year old siblings seen here meted out of the mangled vehicle bearing scratches and cuts throughout his body. He climbed his way out of the deep ravine later found wandering near Harvey's crew free store. Law enforcement responded to reports of the unattended toddler queuing for the boy until family to recognize the child and being the mother. Who had been seen in days. Today's. Anything but sort of a miracle. That's three year old no one year old been able to survive in the elements he knows the southern Arkansas with the how hard it is the humidity. We've had for it's is precipitation since the end. And what this is nothing short of a miracle. God's blessing that these children were able survived this accident.

