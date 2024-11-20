Tom's of Maine toothpaste made with bacteria-contaminated water, says FDA

The FDA warned consumers that Tom's Simply White Clean Mint toothpaste contained a bacteria, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which can cause blood and lung infections.

November 20, 2024

