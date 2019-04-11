1-ton boulder that disappeared from forest returns

Wizard Rock, a black boulder with white quartz running through it, was reported missing from the Prescott National Forest by several residents last month.
We have an update now a tourist attraction at Arizona that was stolen from a national forest the wizard rock has magically reappeared. One ton boulder was reported missing about two weeks ago. Friday a park employee found the rock have been returned. No word yet on who's responsible.

