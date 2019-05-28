Transcript for Tornado survivor speaks out

But often if you're not directly. Affected by a storm of this magnitude it's still hard to imagine it happening even if you're looking right at an imagine your roof. Being blown off and then leaving you homeless that's exactly what happened. To Darryl miles who lives in trot would Ohio so. I want to bring him in on the phone. Darryl first happy that you're safe and I want to thank you for joining us. Were you home when the tornado actually blew through your neighborhood. Yes I was wrong. Can you just give us an idea of what that's actually like living through. This happening right in your house. Yeah it was actually it was it was pretty devastating and scary like it was my children are walked ordered brewer. We will and I walked through the doors the whole windows just exploded like. So that we walked deliberately walked door every branch at about them your mark girlfriend for Dracula barrack room and went in the and that special it I was trying to shut the door to get back whom it was so much wind so forceful are barely trichet the door while we weren't Cabrera. Wow that is that's pretty scary. I can't imagine can you just walk us through the moment after the storm was over in you you go outside and you assess the damage. Yet when I went out sorry widget by. I think some are things someone like. Under maybe they understand they couldn't get up started out it was trees all in the parking lot is is car's. Starter. Windows everywhere trees. And it. They did a lot of debris everywhere. Let archer had treat racking them and everything in my house well. So I'm standing here right now meanwhile China. In much looking. In India and you say your pat like what is next. Then the roof is gone like what are the axle next steps for you in your family. I actually don't know. We contacted a rare cross and everything. We're trying to get British trying to get ours men and do it much as we can't possible right now we're com columnist Bordeaux. While well I am I'm very sorry to hear that I hope that the proper resources will be available to you in your family we're sending you lots of love and energy. I'm we appreciate you joining us. Think you're appreciated yet they keep air miles thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.