Tornado touches down in Indiana as remnants of Beryl move toward Midwest

A destructive tornado touched down in Mount Vernon, Indiana, on Tuesday as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl moved across parts of the Midwest.

July 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live