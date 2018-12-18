Tornado whirls through Washington state

Officials in Port Orchard, Washington, confirm a tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon as severe storms pound the Pacific Northwest. There were no immediate reports of any injuries.
0:59 | 12/18/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Tornado whirls through Washington state
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

