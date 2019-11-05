Transcript for Town criers come together for international competition

I'm north Bronson in Holland at tulip time where they hope that the international town crier competition. Yeah. Seven premiere loud mouth from all over the world including England Canada and the Netherlands. Showed off their voices in presence at the civic center with two chances to impress the judges. The first cry with a brag about their hometowns and the second with a referral. John Webster of Markham Ontario took the top prize he said there so much more to the loud old fashioned job. Than people think. And when I watch failure to of time looking like this people come up and say oh poor you. And we can talk and we interact back and forth and maybe that will help just a little bit with world peace. The competition was also a celebration of John Carson who's retiring after forty years in the town crier Holland. The city doesn't have replacement for the longstanding crier yet but may hold a contest this summer for that honor in Holland north prompted you're watching ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.