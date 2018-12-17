Transcript for Town supports mom who called 911 on armed son

Members of the Richmond community coming announced tonight to show love and support and to bring light in a dark time. And it's about work love. That is the theme at this candlelight ceremony at Glen Miller Park in Richmond. Standing in solidarity young and old sharing their time there lights in their support for community and for a mother who lost her son this week. And a community we we had a huge tragedy. With the school shooting there's a lot of people that's effective there's a lot of people this traumatized but also there was a mother that lost her child and her mother that protected. All of our kids. That mother in attendance and while facing her loss this community around her want her to be in braced for her difficult decision on Thursday. Well I didn't know the young man who lost his life Thursday. And we're going of the family but I think it's important for this community to wrap their arms around this family especially the mother who made that. Selfless. Heroic phone call. Dismissal could have been for so many other lost lives and it not been for her and I hope she always keeps mind. I no matter. Ever hurt to have made the sacrifice. Her son to save other children's. I don't know TV's teen needed support. And that's why we came together to come here to order at this. And work. Okay. The purpose tonight a positive 11 man or eight broking community and all of its members to have the opportunity to. It's just not about. Yeah this is a message. Over it's not just even about. It's not even just about like new tool. Illness this isn't the help us come together reporting in Richmond and the star Cuttino RT sixty CE.

