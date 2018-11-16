Transcript for Toxic Bay Area air quality is among worst in world right now

Now Bernard is in Sausalito with a look. At some of the damage there and Cornell you can't even see the skyline behind you. And you can't it is certainly not a pretty picture from the Bay Area today where we're seeing our eighth. Consecutive day. Unhealthy air. Now a take a look this is all from the camp fire that's burning in Butte county that's about 200 miles north. From where we are stating it this to point this is a super famous outlook. Views of the Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco Bay but there are lots of disappointed tourists here this morning. Because take a look you cannot see anything you can't see Al could stress you can't see the skyline of San Francisco which is right there trust me. But it is shrouded completely. Not in fog but in Kosovo the poor air quality and it is four I've never seen anything like this I've lived here most of my life. It has forced the closure of most every school in the Bay Area believe it or not including San Francisco State. Air quality managers are urging folks to stay indoors if he can. Closure doors closure windows and if it must be outside limit your exposure or. And everyone is encouraged to Wear masks like these with. Some. Filters which could go through the smoky particles which are really dangerous debris and trouble is he can't find anything is masks most of them are sold out at local hardware stores died back to you know. Dry ground and are we appreciate it could now get your ass back gun.

