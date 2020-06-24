Transcript for How to track down unemployment benefits

who filed for unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic. But less than half of those have received their unemployment benefits. So this many still asking, where is my check? Michele evermore, welcome back to the show. What's the answer to why people still haven't gotten the unemployment benefits? Thank you for having me on. So, the reality is, administrative funding for unemployment insurance was lower in 2020 than it was 20 years ago, so these states entered the recession with fewer staff than they had 20 years ago and that's not accounting for inflation or population growth. In the meantime, they've been processing initial claims of 3.3 million in a week. 6.6 million in two weeks. Over 5 million. Last week, initial claims were lower than they had been throughout the course of the whole recession and they still processed over 2 million new claims. By way of comparison, the highest number of initial claims in history, was 695,000 in object 1982. Processing more than ever and we have fewer folks doing the processing than 20 years ago, so, if you haven't received your check, what can you do at this point? So, the best way to apply for unemployment insurance is to use the online system. So, if you've used the online system, check back through that same portal that you used to logon. It's very important that once you start applying for an unemployment insurance, keep your password somewhere safe. That's good advice there. Remind us exactly who's eligible for the benefits. For the new benefits actually self-employed workers -- independent contractors. People who are misclassified as independent contractors. People with covid or someone caring for someone with covid. Even people who are offered a job but that job offer was revoked due to covid-19. A lot more people are eligible. If you have never applied for unemployment insurance in the past because you're not eligible, maybe try to apply now. And of course, it never fails, folks out there trying to take advantage of people during this difficult time. Scams are popping up all over the place. What are we seeing? Yes, so this is happening in so many states, and an increasing numbers of states, everywhere from Washington, to Massachusetts, to Florida, and Oklahoma, this is happening all over the place and there's three kind of victims to this scam. People who are being impersonated. The people who are being flagged for potentially committing fraud when they haven't and then the people who are still waiting for their original benefits. All of those determinations are much slower because of the fraud. We hope you'll keep coming back and keeping us informed. Thank you so much. Good to see you. Thank you.

