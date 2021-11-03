-
Now Playing: Chaos at 1 of the nation’s biggest ports causes shipping delays
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Today marks 1 year since COVID was declared a pandemic
-
Now Playing: Every baseball fan should know these Negro League stars | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Amanda Berry opens up about her mission to help find missing children
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Deals and Steals for home and kitchen
-
Now Playing: How these experts help parents and kids take stress out of homework
-
Now Playing: A look at MacKenzie Scott’s marriage with high school educator Dan Jewett
-
Now Playing: 12-year-old caught on camera dangling from ski lift
-
Now Playing: Uber driver speaks out after passenger mask confrontation
-
Now Playing: 6th woman accuses Gov. Cuomo of inappropriate behavior
-
Now Playing: Jury selection continues in trial for cop involved in George Floyd’s death
-
Now Playing: Fauci updates on White House vaccine promises and rollout plans
-
Now Playing: White House buys another 100M Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses
-
Now Playing: Boy dangling from ski lift
-
Now Playing: Biden to address nation on anniversary of pandemic
-
Now Playing: The Folding Lady can teach you how to finally fold a fitted bed sheet
-
Now Playing: Dr. John Brownstein answers your questions about COVID-19 vaccines
-
Now Playing: Millions live in ‘pharmacy deserts’ with limited access to COVID-19 vaccine in US