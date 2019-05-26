Transcript for Trains to the Hamptons, Montauk down Sunday

Today LI RR riders heading to the Hamptons in Montauk should expect a long day of travel right now service needs pat Todd. Remains suspended after a minor train derailment in years beyond. The MTA is providing a bus though between pet target Hampton Bays also providing shuttle train between Hampton Bays and Montauk. The railroad says a mom talk bound train side swiped an empty train yesterday morning authorities say the trains were moving slowly at the time so thankfully. No one was hurt but a lot of travel headaches for folks trying to hit out. Two hands we'll keep you posted on that throughout the death.

