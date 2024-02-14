The trial of ‘Rust’ armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed set to start next week

Actor Alec Baldwin mistakenly fatally shot the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after live bullets were fired from a prop gun and the trial will determine how live ammunition ended up on the movie set.

