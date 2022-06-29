‘Tripledemic’ inundates hospitals and prompts school closures

Dr. Alok Patel breaks down what you need to know as pediatric hospitalizations increase across the U.S. amid a rise in flu, COVID-19 and RSV infections.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live