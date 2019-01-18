Transcript for Under Trump administration, more kids separated at border than originally estimated:

As Karen notes at the heart of the dispute over the the shutdown is the border and so we want to take you now. Two ABC's Matt Gutman because there is a new report from the Department of Health and Human Services that more children. We're separated at the border than first thought Matt with his reporting now. Air net internal report by health and human services basically says that through miscommunication. Eight underestimated. Or the ultimate number of children who were separated from their patent families was under estimated. By thousands of children so during that 45 day period went. Family separation was actually you. Trump administration policy. About 2700 kids were separated from their parents but we've also learned through this report that. That policy even though wasn't policy actually had begun before that in 2017. And possibly thousands of children were separated. It still happens today and that happens when. Parents come across the border Seeking Asylum from the US government. And have some sort of criminal record or felonies in their past and what's their names are entered into the system. It's found that they do have a record they are separated sometimes only temporarily from their children. But it all they see something very dramatic customs and Border Patrol says that it. Does its best to provide for those kids but its facilities simply aren't here to handling. That many children certainly not families one of the things that we've seen is this incredible video. Asylum seekers a group of 376. Of them coming across the border and you can see that. It is video they're just lingering around. The border wall waiting for a Border Patrol to pick them up it took hours to process that because there were so many. 330. Parents and children 176 children alone many of them young untold. By Border Patrol. It took so long to actually get them into the detention facility. Because they've never had a group this large now what they did. Is actually tunnel beneath. A wall not too dissimilar from this one transaction is sandy area of the border wall and you can just dig in. Into it with your hands on and apparently smugglers. Try to dig about fourteen holes seven of them actually wore it. And were able to get all of their people across. In a short amount of time and it wasn't until all of them were on the US side of the border. That they were actually detected so one of things that in terms of a barrier that Customs and Border Protection is asking for is not necessarily. Fencing like this or a wall they want a holistic system that includes sensors on the ground. And cameras up above the can help them detect when smugglers actually trying to go through and what's incredible from our border or is that. We've seen smugglers who have been able to dig tunnels beneath that they've pulled the fenced back that they've actually cut through it. Using welding here so and there are. Many ways that people can get through with CBP says is that. No wall or fence is completely impenetrable but what they hope is that a better system we'll give them just a little more time. To react to these silence us Aaron. ABC's Matt Gutman our chief national correspondent on the border in Arizona.

