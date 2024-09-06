Trump to attend appeal in E. Jean Carroll case

Donald Trump is expected to be in court Friday for oral arguments in his appeal of a 2023 judgment holding him liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll, sources say.

September 6, 2024

