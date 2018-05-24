Trump awards Medal of Honor to former Navy SEAL for 'daring assault' in Afghanistan

President Donald Trump awarded a former member of the Navy's SEAL Team Six with the Medal of Honor Thursday for an attempted rescue of his teammate on a mountainside in Afghanistan in March 2002.
2:48 | 05/24/18

Transcript for Trump awards Medal of Honor to former Navy SEAL for 'daring assault' in Afghanistan

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

