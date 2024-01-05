Trump to be certified on Colorado’s primary ballot

Former president Donald Trump is set to be certified as a candidate on Colorado's primary ballot despite the state's supreme court ruling him ineligible under the 14th amendment.

January 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live