Transcript for Trump faces scrutiny over attacks on fair housing

President trump is facing scrutiny for his words about affordable housing in the suburbs he made the comments while discussing the role back. About housing rule aimed at fighting racial discrimination. As front works to court white suburban voters he said people in the burp should not be quote bothered by low income housing. ABC's outs for Shea has more. This morning president trump echoing his attacks on a fear housing rules he recently revoked. There will be no more. Low income housing forced in to the suburbs I abandoned had to go away and just rescinded the rule. The Obama era rule forced local governments that receive federal housing funds to assess patterns of racial housing discrimination. And submit plans to eliminate. On Wednesday the president's we did. I am happy to inform all the people living there suburban lifestyle dreamed that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood. Your housing prices will go up based on the market in crime will go down in jewel. Later in Texas the president reaffirming that message I'd see conflict for years. It's been hell. For suburbia. We rescinded the rule three days ago so enjoy your life ladies and gentlemen enjoy. Housing and urban development secretary Dan Carson argued the rule was unworkable and ultimately a waste of time for localities to comply with. But critics say the president is trying to stoke racial division and appeal to white suburban voters with fewer than a hundred days until the election. Leon Castro the housing secretary under President Obama blasted the move. These guys are men a couple of years later and they put it on ice and say no though her we're gonna go forward. It's a who's back in 1950. Or choose your a year when people could still be discriminated against because of the color Christiane. Connecticut senator Chris Murphy a Democrat tweeting. It's not even a dog whistle anymore our president is now we proud vocal segregationist. Former vice president Joseph Biden has promised to reinstate the fear housing rule which is included in his campaigns housing plan can and Mona. Allan thank you oh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.