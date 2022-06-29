Trump organization found guilty of tax fraud: What it means

ABC News senior investigative reporter Aaron Katersky and lawyer Kim Wehle discuss the guilty verdict in the Trump Organization trial in New York, as well as the latest on the Jan. 6 investigation.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live