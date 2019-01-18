Trump, Pelosi feud heats up again amid day 27 of partial government shutdown

The shutdown battle between Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is playing out as a surreal game of constitutional brinkmanship as Congress tries to find a solution to end the stalemate.
3:32 | 01/18/19

Trump, Pelosi feud heats up again amid day 27 of partial government shutdown

